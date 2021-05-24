Economy Minister slams Bus Operators Association threat

Home

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 1:00 pm
Suva Bus Stand. [Source: File Photo]

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it seems that bus operators want some special conditions despite the fact that the 20-cent fuel tax was removed.

Sayed-Khaiyum was making his right of reply in parliament when he responded to a statement put out yesterday by the Fiji Bus Operators Association.

The Association has threatened Fijians and the government that services would be disrupted if there is no increase in fares.

The Minister for Economy says the association is not telling the public they can go through the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

“In fact, they have a meeting with FCCC next Tuesday. They have asked for a fare rise, and they will probably get it. It’s an independent process.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government wants a transparent system of operation and not like previously, whereby things would go through an illegal process for approval.

The Minister says the system does not work that way for the ruling government.

He adds that almost half of these operators are not even forthcoming when asked by FCCC to show their accounts.

Sayed-Khaiyum says in the past, operators would use fuel on their own vehicles and later claim that it was fuel for their buses.

