Economic recovery important for Fiji

The Suva City Council and the Suva Retailers Association are preparing to aid in Fiji’s economic recovery.

Although business continuity plans created earlier did not incorporate the current pandemic they are not completely ignored.

Special Administrators chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says they are working to support Fiji’s recovery efforts.

“In fact we are not sitting around, we have got our business continuity plan in place”

Tikoduadua is encouraging Fijians to get vaccinated so that Fiji can return to some form of normalcy.



Isikeli Tikoduadua