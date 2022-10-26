Economic growth figure revised

Fiji’s economic growth is now expected to be at six percent rather than the 9.2 percent predicted earlier.

This has been attributed to being driven by base-related effects.

Chair of the Macroeconomic Committee, Ariff Ali says while tourism has shown improvement, the rebound in construction activity post-general elections along with the upswing in other services, industrial sectors, and net indirect taxes is expected to positively contribute to growth next year.

He says the 2024-25, economic growth is forecast to return to the pre-pandemic trend and average around 3.1 percent.

The committee says while we are slowly seeing an improvement, the economy will not return to pre-Covid level until 2024 as there has been permanent economic scarring, given the cumulative contraction of 22.1 percent over the last two years.

Ali says while the rebound in tourism will be the main catalyst for growth in the near-term, sustainable economic growth post-2024 requires continuous investment in improving the ease of doing business and raising productivity to encourage a private sector and export-led growth.