Business

Economic empowerment to boost MSMEs

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 12, 2022 12:45 pm
The Ministry of Commerce and Trade continues to spearhead a range of training programmes to empower Fijians to start, improve or expand their businesses.

Minister, Faiyaz Koya says they’ve undertaken 63 programs helping more than 1,300 Fijians.

Koya adds the various initiatives announced in the revised budget are geared toward boosting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Article continues after advertisement

“As per the revised 2021-2022 Budget, the Ministry has been allocated $500,000 for the Trade Enhancement Programme (TEP). The initiative aims to assist trade-based MSMEs through a $500 start-up funding for the purchase of items for the business.”

Koya highlights they can also organise an awareness session to strengthen their market presence.

“There are so many opportunities for you in the business world, either venturing as a sole trader business or you can come together and share your resources in forming a collaborative effort like a co-operative business.”

The launch of the Basic Business Training for the Rainbow Pride Foundation ensures that members of our societies are empowered.

The three-day training will also empower LGBTQI+ communities to overcome challenges, and as much as possible, lessen any stigma.

 

