Eating habits contribute to increase in import bill

The change in the eating habits of Fiji’s population contributes to the increase in our import bill in previous years.

Agriculture Minister, Dr. Mahendra Reddy says in 2019 alone, Fiji imported around $94.6million worth of wheat, and in 2021 the import bill increased to $108 million.

Dr. Reddy says Fiji imported 24,000 tons of wheat in 1971 and in 2021 imported a total of 145,000 tons illustrating an increase of 83% over 50 years and 5.4% annually.

Article continues after advertisement

“The increasing import bill is a cause of concern for our nation, for our economy, we are losing hard-earned foreign currency through the tourism sector, through our exports towards paying for these imports.”

Dr Reddy says the import bill can be lowered if stakeholders work together.

The estimated food import bill in 2021 stands at $783.4 million.