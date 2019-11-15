EasyJet to make first annual loss in its history

EasyJet has warned it faces losses of more than £800m this year and that it expects to fly at just 25% of normal capacity into next year.

The annual loss will be the first in EasyJet’s 25-year history.

Although the airline said in a trading update it had taken tough action to cut costs, the warning underlines the continuing challenges for the industry.

Sky News has reported that EasyJet has signalled to the government that it may need more financial support.

There was no reference about needing state aid in the trading statement.

However, chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Aviation continues to face the most severe threat in its history and the UK government urgently needs to step up with a bespoke package of measures to ensure airlines are able to support economic recovery when it comes.”