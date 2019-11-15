Easter break extended: Towler

A manufacturing company has sent its employees on a four-week-long break.

The dire situation has come about as COVID-19 has forced companies to shut their businesses as orders dry up.

Performance Flotation Development Managing Director, Michael Towler says the employees of the manufacturing company usually get two weeks break for Easter however this year it has been extended.

“This year’s it’s going to be a four-week break so we have had to pay some extra entitlements to our staff to get them to go on that extended break.”

Towler says they are planning to bring employees back next month however it is dependent on their customer base in Australia and New Zealand.

“Not a lot of products made here are being used or sold in Australia and New Zealand at the moment so the demand has actually dried up completely.”

Apart from PFD, many other businesses have had no option but to send their employees home given the significant reduction in trade with many sectors have been affected.

