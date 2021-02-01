E-Trade expo to tap into vast economic potential

Fiji and New Caledonia will be able to tap into their vast economic potential following the launch of the e-Trade Expo between the two countries.

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says Fiji has expedited and prioritized reforms to remain viable and continue to be a competitive and preferred trade and investment destination.

“We should not be preparing for “business-as-usual”. Or preparing to return to the good old normal. Now is the time to build a new economy and transform to create the right opportunities for our businesses and people.”

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Craig Strong says through their partnership with New Caledonia Trade & Invest, businesses in both countries will be able to trade more efficiently.

“Obviously with borders being closed now for some 12 months, that doesn’t deter us from the work that we have to do. We are very lucky that we’ve got a very good collaboration with New Caledonia for trade and investment. This is a true partnership.”

The Expo will provide Fijian businesses with an opportunity to connect with new markets as well.

Meanwhile, Fiji exported over $5m worth of products to New Caledonia last year.