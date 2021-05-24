Drua home games to rake in millions for tourism 

The Fijian Drua home games are anticipated to rake millions in tourism dollars.

Tourism Fiji says it’s excited about tomorrow’s clash against the Highlanders, and it’s only the beginning as more Drua matches will be hosted in Fiji next year, adding a new dimension to the industry.

The games couldn’t have come at a better time for the sector quickly rising out of the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement



Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill, says the industry will use today’s game to set the platform for sports tourism.

“We will build from here, and we’ll certainly see that hopefully a lot of people from around the country, overseas, especially tourists that are already here, will say, ‘Maybe I’ll get a ticket to the game and come over. That’s a great start for us, and we are looking forward to the next game and then certainly to 2023, when we will work on some specific sports tour packages to get more people here, so we are looking forward to it. “

Fijian Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn, says this year’s games came at short notice and inbound tourists for the games will be nowhere near what they will achieve next year when more games are brought to Fiji.



Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says the Drua home matches will add a new landscape to what Fiji has on offer for tourists.

“You have to have what we call a build-up to it and as Brian was saying next year we have a better lead time in respect to when the games will be played specifically, of cause things have been affected by the pandemic etc, lots more stability in the market and you know if the Crusaders’ supporters come from Christchurch game being held in the middle of June, July, they escaping their winter then of cause they could time five days with their families because they at a resort and watch the game and hopefully they’ll lose the game but they’ll still enjoy the holiday.”



Fiji Airways Chief Executive Andre Viljoen.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Andre Viljoen says they have been busy throughout the week bringing guests for the game.

“We are very happy that we have brought a lot of Fijian Drua supporters and Highlanders, supporters, in on our flights, so yes it’s very important for us and we are out there with a lot of marketing all the time.”

Hill says the industry is seeing a resurgence in the food and beverage sector, and the Drua game is boosting activity in this area.

He says the average tourist spends about $3,300, with food and drinks sales making up 30 percent.

Service providers are preparing to cater to more tourists as more Drua games are brought home.