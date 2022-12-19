Drop in letter sending: Post Fiji

Post Fiji Chief Executive Anirudha Bhansod

Post Fiji has noted a consistent drop in the sending of letters to and from local and international destinations.

During the launch of the company’s “Back to School” competition today, Chief Executive Anirudha Bhansod says this shift has been anticipated.

But he says the company has more than made up for this with an increase in its other operations such as the sending of parcels as well as its EMS courier service.

“A lot of people are opting for the e-shops and then e-packets are coming from overseas when they buy online. That’s where Post Fiji is delivering those goods to their doorsteps. The business is transforming naturally as well as the management is trying to put up new strategies where we allow those particular resources to go with the flow of the transformation.”

Bansod today launched the “Back to School” campaign where customers who spend $30 or more at any of Post Fiji’s 58 outlets nationwide, go into the draw to win a range of post shop vouchers, totalling $6,500.

He says the company has also added a five percent discount coupon for back-to-school shopping.