Drivers and cane farmers frustrated over long wait

Frustrated lorry drivers and cane farmers are seeking answers from the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

The drivers have to wait outside the Lautoka and Rarawai Sugar Mills for hours to have their cane crushed.

Speaking to FBC News outside the Lautoka Mill, cane farmer Narendra Prasad says majority of them have been lining up for over ten hours.

“So they are giving us the quota from the Ba Mill to go to the Lautoka Mill and here plenty of lorries are here but we haven’t gotten any kind of food or anything and so we are waiting so like today its 3pm we are waiting for our cane to be unloaded.”

Ba lorry driver Nacanieli Droka says it’s not easy to wait long hours as many of them have families.

Droka says he is hoping that the mills start crushing normally so that he could return home.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says the Lautoka Mill stopped crushing last Wednesday evening due to damaged and burnt out boiler cables and the Rarawai Mill Cane Carrier head shaft also broke on Friday causing the mill to stop crushing.

The FSC has also assured that both the Lautoka and Rarawai Mills will be operational soon.