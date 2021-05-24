Drasa sawmill temporarily shut down 

Fiji Pine has temporarily shut their sawmill operations in Drasa Lautoka.

Chief Executive, Vimlesh Kumar says this is because operating in the current environment has been challenging.

Kumar says their sawn timber sales have taken a major hit with sales below 30% of what they used to be.

“So if you look at our Drasa sawmilling operations the sawn timber of the sawmill is completely down and has been down for the last 4 weeks. We anticipate this to continue for a major part of July because we haven’t seen any major improvement for the demand of sawn timber.”

However, Kumar states they have adapted to the new normal and adjusted their business plans to suit the new environment.

He adds they have also engaged employees in alternative work.

