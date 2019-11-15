Dramatic decline in pirated films after arrests

The amount of new material illegally shared on pirate websites has fallen sharply after three alleged members of a group called Sparks were charged with copyright-infringement conspiracy.
Sparks is a “release group” that allegedly acquires films, music and other digital material before their official release and puts them online.
The US authorities conducted several raids in August.
A week later, the amount of new pirate material released dropped.
