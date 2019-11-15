Dow falls more than 4% amid coronavirus stock rout

Financial markets suffered a sixth day of losses on Thursday, as traders dumped shares on fears that the spread of coronavirus will hobble the global economy.

In the US, the Dow Jones plunged nearly 1,200 points to lose 4.4%. It was the sharpest points-drop in history.

The S&P 500 ended 4.4% lower, while the Nasdaq dropped 4.6%.

Article continues after advertisement

Earlier, London’s FTSE 100 finished 3.5% lower, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 led Asian losses, falling more than 2%.

The string of declines has pushed indexes in Europe and the US down more than 10% from their recent highs – sending them into so-called “correction” territory.

The tumult comes as the coronavirus, which started in China, spreads rapidly around the world, restricting travel, upending global supply chains and prompting shoppers in some countries to stay home.

Indexes in the US and London were poised for their the biggest weekly losses since the 2008 financial crisis, as the Dow retreated to levels last seen in August.

Investors rushed into less risky investments, such as government debt, sending bond yields to record lows.

Globally, the share price declines of the last six days have wiped out more than $3.6tn (£2.8tn) in value.