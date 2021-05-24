Doviverata takes interim executive role at the Fiji Sun

Rosi Doviverata has been appointed the Acting Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Sun.

The appointment was made yesterday following a board meeting with senior managers, board members, Chair Ratu Ilaitia Tuisese and Director Ashok Desai.

Dovivereta’s interim appointment follows the passing of veteran journalist Peter Lomas, who was the CEO and Publisher of the Fiji Sun.

She thanked the board for their faith in her as she takes on the interim role.

Her acting appointment is effective until a substantive appointment is made.

Dovivereta holds a post-graduate diploma in Journalism Innovation and Leadership from the University of Central Lancaster in the UK, an Executive Master of Business from Fiji National University, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the South Pacific.