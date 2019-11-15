Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
42 arrests, two trekked past border restriction|Mobile COVID-19 fever clinics in Suva|Kashmir lockdown lifted after COVID-19 test returns negative|Holy week celebrations are different: Dr Reuben|Part of Kashmir in Lautoka under lockdown|RB Patel reduces operating hours|Two crisis at once says PM|28 Police officers currently in self-isolation|We cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground: Qiliho|Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed|Lautoka lockdown set to be lifted, new confined area to be announced|130 close contacts of patient nine|Two new cases detected in isolation|Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre|23 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours|Fijians not funded by Employment scheme can access FNPF funds|Lockdown lifted in Korovou Settlement|Six appear in court for allegedly breaching curfew|Kubulau district restricts movement|Three police officers amongst 61 arrested last night|Police intervene, monitor social distancing in Labasa Town|Vunitogoloa Village in Rakiraki impose restrictions|Vendors urged to contact Council|67 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ in past 24 hours|Health teams to carry out contact tracing in Soasoa|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Business

Don't bail out airlines, say climate campaigners

| @BBCWorld
April 7, 2020 11:41 am
More than 250 trades unions and environment groups have signed an open letter opposing plans for bailing out the aviation industry. [Source: BBC]

More than 250 trades unions and environment groups have signed an open letter opposing plans for bailing out the aviation industry.

The letter to governments demands that any bailouts lead to better labour conditions and a cut in emissions.

They say aviation should make changes already evident in other sectors amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Article continues after advertisement

Thanks to a long-standing treaty, international aviation has largely been able to make its own rules.

The campaigners say this must change now that firms are asking for new favours from governments

Their informal group is called “Stay Grounded”. Its spokesperson Magdalena Heuwieser said: “For decades the aviation industry has avoided contributing meaningfully to global climate goals and resisted the merest suggestion of taxes on fuel or tickets.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.