Business

Donated equipment boosts Bua business expansion

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 20, 2022 12:10 pm
Vunivau Bakery owner, Hirdesh Kumar Gupt. [Source: Fijian Government]

Vunivau Bakery owner, Hirdesh Kumar Gupt, intends to expand his business and employ more Fijians from nearby communities.

Thisis after the Government-assisted him with bakery equipment.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, visited the bakery in Vunivau, Bua to commission the extension to the bakery and hand over an oven, mixer, and trays to help Gupt expand his business.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu says this Income Generating Project was funded under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development at a cost of more than $17,000.

He adds that the project aims to provide employment and an income-generating stream for Vunivau Settlement.

The Vunivau Bakery provides bread daily to nearby communities and other communities as far as Dreketi and Nabouwalu.

May be an image of 3 people and people standing

Seruiratu says there was a need to increase the production volume of the bakery, and this was why Government had come forward to assist the business.

 

