Domino's Pizza considers selling Russian business

The operator of Domino’s Pizza in Russia is considering selling its business there 10 months after the Kremlin launched the war in Ukraine.

DP Eurasia, which owns the franchise for Domino’s Pizza in Russia, is one of a handful of Western firms that has not suspended or removed services there.

The London-listed firm said it is “evaluating its presence in Russia”.

“The company is considering various options which may include a divestment of its Russian operations.”

DP Eurasia has 171 Domino’s Pizza shops in Russia; it owns 68 of the sites, while 103 are franchised to local operators.

It also operates the Domino’s franchise in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

In the days following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. on 28 February 2022, DP Eurasia said it was “too early to quantify any possible ramifications for the group’s Russian business”.

The firm subsequently stated: “The safety and welfare of all of the group’s employees and customers remains its primary priority and DP Eurasia is shocked and saddened by the conflict and the effect it has had on all of the innocent civilians across the region.

“At this stage there has been no material disruption to the group’s operations from the ongoing situation,” the statement concluded.

At the time, DP Eurasia said it would suspend royalty payments from the Russian business and would limit investment in the country.

