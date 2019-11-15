Dominion Transport resume services

Western based bus company, Dominion Transport Limited has today resumed services.

Director, Satya Nadan says they were advised by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Council CEO Joel Abraham to resume full services.

Nadan adds students won’t have to worry about a lack of buses when schools open on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this decision was made after Dominion Transport found a reliable bank to source funding, and they will now resume operations.