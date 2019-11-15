Dominion buses to operate from tomorrow 

The Dominion Transport buses in Nadi will resume operations from tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by Director Satya Nandan who says their buses stopped providing services due to some financial issues.

Nandan claims this is due to an increase in RSL vehicles running in the area.

He says the Land Transport Authority is looking into the matter.

According to Nandan, the company wasn’t able to withdraw fuel money and income for the staff last Friday as they were not making enough.

He says this resulted in buses not running.

However, he confirms they have managed to make some arrangements and their buses will operate normally from tomorrow.

The Dominion Transport has 28 buses that service areas like Batiri, Koromakawa, Tunalia, Moala, Ucuiwai, Nabila and Lomowai.