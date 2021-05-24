Domestic spending buoys revenue collection

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Services has collected over $40 million in domestic Value Added Tax – the highest in the past 18 months.

Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says collections indicate a strong performance by local businesses.

“Domestic VAT recorded a total collection of $43.9 m and is the highest in the past 18 months. This is largely from improved economic activity in December 2021 coupled with the re-opening if the international border and high festivity spending.”

He confirms that revenue for January exceeded forecasts by $154 million, exceeding their expectations by $9.5 million.

Consumption related taxes are also on the re-bound with significant growth in domestic VAT, import VAT, Fiscal Duty and Domestic Excise Duty.

Dixon says the strong revenue performance is linked to the return of the tourist dollar and its positive spill-over effects on all sectors of the economy.

“The positive revenue collections against the forecast in December 2021 and January 2022 has led to a cumulative six-month collection of $781.5 million resulting in a positive variance of $17.4 million or 2.3 percent.”

Improved economic activity locally has also led to positive demand for imported products, which means the FRCS is collecting more import VAT and Fiscal duty.