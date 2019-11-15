Domestic investment critical to cushion pandemic impacts

Investment Fiji is focusing on strengthening domestic investment activity over the next few months to cushion the impacts of the pandemic.

Chief Executive Craig Strong believes this will form a critical part of their recovery, even though the investment spending is expected to fall to around 12.8 percent of GDP.

Strong says they’ve revised and developed strategies to re-position their approach and increase the success of Fijian Made products in international markets.

He adds the organization is also developing a strong relationship with domestic investors by assisting in the facilitation of projects to ensure they meet international standards.

“So we have a number of activities planned over the next 3 months. In terms of our investment segments, we are hosting a number of investments seminar online and these are designed to cover one sector per session. And we really want to ensure we are prescriptive to potential investors that we are talking to – having the interest, the want and the means to invest in that particular sector.”

The eight-week online investment seminar will roll-out this week with the Agriculture sector to make the first presentation to potential overseas investors.