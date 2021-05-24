Home

Domestic flights require vaccination card

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 16, 2021 1:29 pm
Managing Director and CEO of Fiji Airways, Andre Viljoen.

Fiji Link has added a new requirement to their health and safety measures as the containment borders are expected to be opened soon.

Managing Director and CEO of Fiji Airways, Andre Viljoen says passengers will now need to present their vaccination card when boarding any domestic flight.

Viljoen says this is based on medical advice.

Article continues after advertisement

“As you know we have been leading and pioneering travel-ready protocols and we have an award-winning health and safety program and that’s required masks right from day one when COVID started.”

He says this is important for the safety of passengers.

Viljoen says Fiji Link is ready to take off and once the green light is given they will start flying.

