Do not share M-PAiSA PIN and OTP

Vodafone Fiji is once again reminding customers not to disclose their M-PAiSA Account PIN or One-Time-PIN over the phone, via email or in person.

This reminder comes in response to some customers receiving messages and phone calls from unknown persons posing as Vodafone staff asking for their M-PAiSA PIN and OT Password.

It says a few customers have been contacted via Facebook and Messenger, asking for their M-PAiSA account details to claim financial rewards.

The company warns all of these are scams intended to defraud you.

It says no one from Vodafone including its customer care team will ever ask Fijians for their M-PAiSA account PIN or OTP either over the phone or via text message and email.

Currently, Vodafone is in the phase of trialing its upcoming M-PAiSA Mastercard service with a select group of customers.

The M-PAiSA MasterCard can only be registered via the M-PAiSA App.