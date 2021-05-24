Diversity imperative to economic growth

Diversification is critical in growing a broad-based economy that will cater to the needs and the growth of our country.

ANZ Pacific Economist, Dr Kishti Sen says the COVID-19 pandemic has taught a lot of countries including Fiji not to depend solely on one industry to drive their economy.

Dr Sen adds the focus for Fiji in the post-COVID period is to ensure other industries are generating enough revenue and contribute equally towards economic growth.

“For Fiji, commercial agriculture is an area where it’s got potential. The challenge for Fiji would be to attract global capital into commercial agriculture. There are investors out there who want to invest in sustainable produced agricultural goods rather than mass produced commodities.”

Dr Sen also highlighted that Fiji has a service-driven culture that can be marketed and become a major revenue contributor.

“This service-based culture can be used into other industries such as the business process outsourcing. Fiji’s population is a young and educated population. We have a large exclusive economic zone. We catch all the fish, why can’t we export canned Tuna?”

With most countries shifting towards a democratic sphere in terms of production chains, the Pacific Economist reiterated the need for Fiji to properly place itself as a hub of outsourcing services to grow other industries.