Diversifying business location is critical: Naikanitoba

Diversifying locations is critical to ensuring businesses stay afloat during these trying times.

This has been the driving force for local entrepreneur, Mereoni Naikanitoba in recent months, allowing her perfume and accessories business flourish.

Naikanitoba has an outlet in Suva, but decided to expand to Levuka Town three weeks ago.

She says these products are new to the old capital.

“This is my third time in Levuka. So the first time in Levuka, I could see the demand from people because there, no one here sells perfumes.”

She anticipates the construction of a new Levuka market will be a boost for her business.