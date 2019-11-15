Disposable eTransport card stock running low

Fijians travelling by bus have been urged to top up their permanent eTransport cards.

This as there is a delay in production and shipping of the disposable cards due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in China.

Vodafone Fiji says many areas including factories are on lockdown mode and as a result of this there is delay in production of disposable cards.

It says this is expected to affect the traveling public in the next 3 to 4 months.

In a statement, Vodafone Fiji says the disposable card stock is running low and they anticipate an out of stock situation from next month.

Vodafone Fiji says under normal circumstances they would have had sufficient stock to cater for the anticipated demand during this period however given the current virus outbreak and measures enforced by the Chinese government, extended delays can be expected.