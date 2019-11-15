Disney's profit plunged 91% last quarter as its parks closed their doors

Disney’s profit dropped a whopping 91% during the first three months of 2020, showcasing the widespread decimation the coronavirus pandemic has brought on its media empire.

‘Although sales for the quarter were up 21% to $18 billion, Disney’s profit took an enormous hit from the closure of its parks as well as mammoth costs associated with getting the Disney+ streaming service off the ground.

The company’s parks and experiences unit was hit particularly hard by the outbreak. That segment’s operating income dropped a staggering 58% compared to last year — a result of Disney (DIS) shuttering its theme parks and resorts around the world.