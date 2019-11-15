Disney stops paying 100,000 workers during downturn

Walt Disney will stop paying more than 100,000 employees this week as it struggles with coronavirus closures.

The world’s biggest entertainment group operates in the US, Europe and Asia.

Stopping pay for almost half of its workforce will save Disney up to $500m (£400m) a month, according to the Financial Times.

Article continues after advertisement

Disney saw operating income from its theme parks, experiences and products business division increase 17% for the last three months of 2019 to $1.4bn.

The company said it will provide full healthcare benefits for staff placed on unpaid leave and urged its US employees to apply for government benefits through the $2tn coronavirus stimulus package.