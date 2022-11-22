Disney: Bob Iger in shock return to media giant

[Source: BBC]

Ex-Disney boss Bob Iger is making a shock return to the firm – less than a year after he retired.

He has been brought back by the media giant to steer it through turbulent times as the share price has plummeted and Disney+ continues to make a loss.

He replaces Bob Chapek, who took over as chief executive in February 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Iger, who headed the entertainment giant for 15 years, told the New York Times in January it was “ridiculous” to suggest he might return.

“I was CEO for a long time,” he said. “You can’t go home again. I’m gone,” he told the newspaper.

Mr Iger, who was chairman until 2021, has agreed to stay in the job for two years, during which time he aims to find a successor to lead the company.

“I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and thrilled to be asked by the Board to return as its CEO,” Mr Iger said.

As well as overseeing the launch of Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, Mr Iger drove major acquisitions involving the likes of animation studio Pixar, comic book company Marvel, Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, and Lucasfilm, the home of Star Wars.

These moves, as well as amusement park openings, helped the company’s market value increase five-fold during his time in charge.

Susan Arnold, who heads the company’s board, said in a statement that Mr Iger was “uniquely situated” to take Disney through “an increasingly complex period of industry transformation”.

But Disney shares have fallen by more than 40% this year and the company has poured billions of dollars into Disney+.