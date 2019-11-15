Dishonest dealers affect kava exports

It has come to light that some kava dealers in Fiji are not being honest, as they are mixing kava from other countries in their product before exporting them.

This reduces the quality of kava being exported and has affected the Fijian market.

Relevant authorities are now spearheading the Pacific Horticultural and Market access program to educate the dealers on maintaining their standard to meet the market demand.

Managing Director for Green Gold Kava Dealers Praveen Narayan says the training in the Northern Division aims to educate farmers on the importance of maintaining the quality of kava being produced.

“We cannot just say we don’t want this kava to come into our country from these particular countries. We have to but there should be a protocol that states the origin of kava going from Fiji is originally from Fiji and that is what we are working hard on.”

Monika Cakobau from Bua has been doing yaqona farming for 13 years now and says she has no regrets being a part of this viable industry.

“I’m boldly saying that commercial kava farming is a very good business. My husband and i have invested a lot in the business and we are reaping the fruit of our sacrifices. We now own two land cruisers from our first and second harvest and we can earn over $1,000 in a week.”

The training program is spearheaded by the South Pacific Community, Pacific Agriculture Policy Project with the University of the South Pacific and the Agriculture Ministry.

Areas covered so far include Kadavu, Ovalau, Taveuni and the recent one was at Saolo Village in Bua.