Discussions held with development partners on border reopening

Fiji is working closely with its development partners both locally and internationally to prepare for the safe reopening of borders.

Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Yogesh Karan, conveyed this message to Fiji’s Honorary Consuls in the United States of America and Canada during a virtual meeting.

Karan outlined the consolidated efforts taken by Fiji to ensure the implementation of protocols during the safe reopening and the revival of the tourism industry.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fiji aims to maximize opportunities for investment, trade, and tourism and is grateful to the development partners for their tremendous support and increased collaboration.

Karan adds that there are ongoing discussions between the USA and Canadian Government to deepen the levels of engagements in economic and political cooperation.

Karan acknowledged Fiji’s Honorary Consuls for their effort and timely assistance in reaching out to support Fiji’s response during times of natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, he also extended Fiji’s appreciation to the Honorary Consuls, all the stakeholders, and the Fijian diaspora in the US, Canada, including all those around the world for their commitment and service to Fiji.