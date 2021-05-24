Home

Discussions expected on kava exports to Canada

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 25, 2022 5:37 am

Discussions are expected soon on opening up opportunities to export Fijian Kava to the Canadian market.

It remains one of Fiji’s most demanded export products, and it raked in around $43.6m in 2020.

During a Fiji North America Investment webinar, questions were raised about the potential of exporting Kava to Canada.

Fiji’s Ambassador US and Canada Satyendra Prasad is expected to visit Canada in the next three months to have discussions on regular exports.

“There will be a trade emission of some sort to the US and Canada in the first quarter of this year”.

Trade and Commerce Minister Faiyaz Koya says the government is keen to strengthen market access for ginger, turmeric, and kava.

In 2020, trade with Canada saw exports of $7.2 million worth of mineral water, preserved ginger, and mackerel, and imports of around $8.2 million worth of goods.

