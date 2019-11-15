Discord, a quarantine tech darling, raises another $100 million

One of the fastest growing communications apps is Discord, known primarily within the gaming community.

If you ever talk to a gamer online, chances are you’ll talk on the voice chat platform that just raised another $100 million in funding, led by Index Ventures and existing investors.

Discord was launched in 2015 in a beta testing phase and quickly attracted gamers who favored Discord’s relative reliability, its anonymity and focus on voice over video unlike platforms like Skype.

Discord allows people to join a voice call at any time and type in various channels to communicate with other gamers. They can sit in a call and listen to music, mute themselves or “deafen” themselves — meaning they can’t hear anyone else — if they want to appear online only to friends without speaking.

Now Discord is aiming to grow beyond its gamer base.

Discord announced its new funding on Tuesday in a blog post that disclosed Discord is rebranding itself beyond gaming. The company has raised a total of $379.3 million.

The platform has flourished during the current pandemic, growing its monthly active users by 47% since February. It now has more than 1 million monthly active users and is taking off in countries where it already had a toehold, including Italy, France, Spain and the United States.