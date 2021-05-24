Disable automatic time setting says Vodafone

Vodafone Fiji is reminding Fijians to disable the automatic time setting mode on their electronic device as there will be no Daylight-Saving this year.

The mobile service provider says because of the previous year’s daylight saving, the time on electronic devices such as phones, tablets, laptops could still move forward by an hour this Sunday.

Vodafone Fiji says it has no control on the time displayed on the device clock as this works on the proprietary software of the device manufacturer.

However, Vodafone is proactively advising its users to be aware of potential changes in their device time since many users depend on their mobile phones to keep up with time and appointments.