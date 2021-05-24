Disability is not an obstacle to success: Latu

Akanisi Latu says her disability did not stop her from venturing into the business arena two years ago.

The 63-year-old from Levuka in Ovalau manages a handicraft, sewing, and baking business from her HART home in Valelevu, Nasinu.

She says life has not been easy over the past decades, but she defied all odds and did not let her physical status affect her.

“My disability is not dampening my spirit to do what I love and to successfully operate a business. Even at 63, I’m still going strong. I endured a lot of challenges, but I remain thankful to the Lord for his provision throughout these years.”

Latu was among hundreds of beneficiaries assisted by the Australian Humanitarian Partnership Fiji.

She adds her simple character and optimism kept her going.

“During the pandemic, I received assistance from the Australian Humanitarian Partnership. Items received included sewing machines, threads that I’m currently using that helped me start the sewing business. Also some financial supports.”

Her only advice to Fijians with any disability is to keep on keeping on, no matter how hard the work may get.