Direct market access for Kava farmers

Kava farmers and producers will now have direct access to the Australian market under Phase two of the Australian Government’s Kava Pilot.

This recognizes the significant cultural and economic importance kava has for Pacific communities.

From today, producers will be able to apply to import kava for commercial purposes under the two-year pilot.

The quantity of kava that can be imported for personal use has already been doubled from two kilograms to four kilograms under Phase One of the pilot.

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Senator Zed Seselja, says he saw firsthand the cultural and economic significance of kava to Pacific communities, including the diaspora in Australia, during a recent visit to Fiji.



Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care, Greg Hunt, says the pilot will be strictly monitored and will comply with Australia’s high-quality importation and food standards.