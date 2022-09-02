Digital switchover for the North to start next week

The digital transformation of switching from analog transmission to Walesi will soon be implemented in the Northern Division.

Walesi Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj says teams are currently on the ground as they continue with roadshows across the Northern Division to create awareness of this change.

Maharaj says they will start the switchover process in the Northern Divison next week, which is likely to take up to two months to be completed.

“We envisage the exercise to take about two months and we will visit each and every household to get people connected and eventually the analog broadcasters will switch off their transmission and viewers in Labasa will be on par with what we have in Viti Levu.”

Meanwhile, the government has allocated $14.6 million in the 2022-2023 national budget to Walesi to fund the completion of the digital switchover awareness project for the rest of Fiji.