Digital registration of companies and business deadline extended

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 25, 2021 5:42 am
Faiyaz Koya

The Acting Attorney-General, Faiyaz Koya has announced an extension of the deadline for digital registration of existing companies.

This includes, companies, foreign companies and business name holders under the Companies Act 2015 and the deadline has been extended to 31 July 2021.

Koya says the government applauds the thousands of companies and business name holders which have digitally registered over the past 14 months despite the economic difficulty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He adds that this additional extension has been granted on the basis of the enduring hardship that many businesses have faced due to health restrictions and border closures.

Koya stresses that companies and foreign companies will be de-registered and business names ceased if not digitally registered by 31 July 2021.

