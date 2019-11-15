Home

Business

Digital registration for businesses extended

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 12:35 pm
The digital registration of companies and business names have been extended to 31st March next year.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced the extension of the deadline for digital registration of existing companies, foreign companies and business name holders under the Companies Act 2015.

In granting the extension, Sayed-Khaiyum applauded the thousands of companies and businesses who have digitally registered despite an extremely challenging period for the economy.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says they had already granted an extension for registration until 31 December 2020 given the challenge posed by COVID-19.

He is urging those who are yet to register to make digital registration their resolution for the New Year.

The Minister adds that the process is simple, and the end result for businesses includes better access to financial services.

