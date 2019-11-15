Digital registration for businesses extended

The digital registration of companies and business names have been extended to 31st March next year.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced the extension of the deadline for digital registration of existing companies, foreign companies and business name holders under the Companies Act 2015.

In granting the extension, Sayed-Khaiyum applauded the thousands of companies and businesses who have digitally registered despite an extremely challenging period for the economy.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they had already granted an extension for registration until 31 December 2020 given the challenge posed by COVID-19.

He is urging those who are yet to register to make digital registration their resolution for the New Year.

The Minister adds that the process is simple, and the end result for businesses includes better access to financial services.