Digital economy holds potential: Koya
October 27, 2021 12:16 pm
Low access to financing limits the ability of small and micro enterprises to invest in eCommerce related ventures and upgrades.
Minister for Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya highlighted this during a virtual workshop.
Koya says a recent National eCommerce Assessment shows telecommunications infrastructure in Fiji remains the best and most developed among the Pacific Island countries.
He adds a number of small and micro businesses have adapted digitally with more than 5, 300 enterprises accessing various online portals.
“Embracing E-commerce at the onset of the pandemic helped many MSMEs pull through the crisis. In fact, they’re now offering a wider range of products and services. Which means more choices, more competition. The Fijian Government recognizes the demand and potential out there in the digital economy, particularly in the E-commerce space”.
The minister also says lending services from commercial banks are generally focused on large infrastructure and low-risk projects, with SMEs representing a tiny proportion of loans.
Koya says they are working with e-commerce platform providers, such as Vodafone and Post Fiji to help MSMEs adapt and incorporate online trading and digital payment platforms.