Business

Digital economy holds potential: Koya

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 27, 2021 12:16 pm

Low access to financing limits the ability of small and micro enterprises to invest in eCommerce related ventures and upgrades.

Minister for Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya highlighted this during a virtual workshop.

Koya says a recent National eCommerce Assessment shows telecommunications infrastructure in Fiji remains the best and most developed among the Pacific Island countries.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds a number of small and micro businesses have adapted digitally with more than 5, 300 enterprises accessing various online portals.

“Embracing E-commerce at the onset of the pandemic helped many MSMEs pull through the crisis. In fact, they’re now offering a wider range of products and services. Which means more choices, more competition. The Fijian Government recognizes the demand and potential out there in the digital economy, particularly in the E-commerce space”.

The minister also says lending services from commercial banks are generally focused on large infrastructure and low-risk projects, with SMEs representing a tiny proportion of loans.

Koya says they are working with e-commerce platform providers, such as Vodafone and Post Fiji to help MSMEs adapt and incorporate online trading and digital payment platforms.

