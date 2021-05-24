Digital economy holds potential: Koya

Low access to financing limits the ability of small and micro enterprises to invest in eCommerce related ventures and upgrades.

Minister for Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya highlighted this during a virtual workshop.

Koya says a recent National eCommerce Assessment shows telecommunications infrastructure in Fiji remains the best and most developed among the Pacific Island countries.

He adds a number of small and micro businesses have adapted digitally with more than 5, 300 enterprises accessing various online portals.

“Embracing E-commerce at the onset of the pandemic helped many MSMEs pull through the crisis. In fact, they’re now offering a wider range of products and services. Which means more choices, more competition. The Fijian Government recognizes the demand and potential out there in the digital economy, particularly in the E-commerce space”.

The minister also says lending services from commercial banks are generally focused on large infrastructure and low-risk projects, with SMEs representing a tiny proportion of loans.

Koya says they are working with e-commerce platform providers, such as Vodafone and Post Fiji to help MSMEs adapt and incorporate online trading and digital payment platforms.