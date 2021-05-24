Home

Full Coverage
Business

Digital economy a great equalizer: Samarasinha

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 25, 2021 6:15 pm

The digital economy has been labeled the greatest equalizer and the way forward for Fiji and many other developing nations.

Launching the Pacific Digital Economy Programme tonight, UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says this initiative aims to build an inclusive digital economy.

He adds that the rise in the digital economy has been quickened by the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to ensure that the Pacific region’s skilled, talented, and largely youthful population are not left behind but are in positions to reap equal benefits.”

While this initiative is aimed at helping every Fijian have access to easy means of finance, there are risks associated with it as well.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the challenge for Fiji is ensuring that every citizen, regardless of where they live has access digital economy.

“It was hailed as a great equalizer between people but it can also be the greatest dis-equalizer because the availability of digital technology, digital apps and facilities must be available to everybody at affordable price.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the availability of digital platforms greatly assisted the government in the disbursement of about $220m of the $450m in unemployment benefit.

The UN Resident Coordinator also highlighted that economies driven by the digital economy are on the rise globally and digital solutions are being developed at a remarkable pace to meet consumer demand, build resilient markets, improve efficiency and promote financial inclusion.

 

