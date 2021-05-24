Home

Business

Digisat to benefit people in rural and remote areas

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 30, 2021 10:45 am
Digicel Fiji Chief executive, Farid Mohammed

Digicel has launched its next-generation satellite broadband service – Digisat to provide universal data connectivity in rural and remote communities.

Digicel Fiji Chief executive, Farid Mohammed, says their customers want access to high-speed broadband service, especially during this time and into the future.

Mohammed says they are investing more in their LTE network as the future of education and work is digital.

He says this is why deepening the rural high-speed internet penetration via mobile and their LTE home service is so important to them, because it ensures that no one gets left behind.”

Mohammed says Digicel’s remote community Wi-Fi will provide broadband services to rural households and businesses that are currently without access to the internet.

