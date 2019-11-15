Digicel’s “All in for Fiji” initiative launched

Telecommunication Company Digicel Fiji will now reach out to communities and organizations to lend financial help during these trying times.

This follows the launch of the All in for Fiji initiative where Digicel Fiji has put in place $50,000 to help communities, youth groups and villages with projects that could benefit and enhance their livelihood.

Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says groups have to come up with ideas and projects that will help members of the community and all applications will be processed before the funds are given.

Article continues after advertisement

“These are difficult times especially with the impact of COVID so we want to bring back some sense of hope, confidence and normalcy in our communities, we want people to be the agents for change in your community and we are proud with the work you do and Digicel Fiji is here to support you.”

Mohammed says these projects could include education, health, youth empowerment, and development projects that uplift the standard of living during this difficult time.

Applications close on the 25th of this month.