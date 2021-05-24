Digicel turns 13

Digicel Fiji says it’s committed to upgrading its LTE network to meet the growing demands of customers.

With more people using data for social media, music and video streaming mobile network service provider says improved customer experience will come through investment in the network.

Marking 13 years of operations in Fiji, the company says the country has gone through much in the past year and it has met its corporate social responsibility.

Digicel has donated PPEs and other supplies to assist with the COVID-19 battle.