Digicel to invest over $20m in its LTE networks

Digicel is set to invest over $20 million in its LTE networks across five Pacific markets in the first three months of 2021.

Digicel Regional CEO Pacific Group Shally Jannif says the upgrade will help them build a better online experience with stronger connectivity.

Jannif says they value the loyalty of their customers and they will ensure the customers get the improved services they deserve.

Since its launch in 2006, Digicel has been one of the key drivers in the telecommunications revolution in Fiji and the Pacific ensuring everyone, everywhere can be connected to, and benefit from, transformational communications services.