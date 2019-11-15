Digicel rolls out Exclusive All In Home Plan

Digicel today unveiled a trailblazer All In Home Plan which offers 500GB of Unwired broadband data for $99.95 plus FREE Sky Pacific premium package (25 channels).

Also included in this plan is 40GB of mobile data including unlimited Digicel calls and texts – the bundle is valid for 30 days.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, says the company is the leading brand for communications and entertainment in the country.

This exclusive All In Home Plan is a step above what was offered by the company before – loads more data, more choice, FREE premium Sky Pacific TV package and the ease of connectivity with mobile data and free calls plan that offers enormous value and generates incredible savings for families.

“This is a challenging time for our fellow Fijians and this new All In Home Plan delivers more great values and savings for our customers. Our customers want simpler packages and the best value for money, so we are delivering. There are no bill shocks – the All In Home Plan offers you the convenience of one bill for all your communications and entertainment needs,” added Mr. Mohammed.

“This plan adds to our existing suite of great value products, which offers a special allocation for watching your favourite movies on Netflix or playing online games against your family and friends living anywhere in the world.”

Digicel Fiji is the only company that can provide this exclusive offer with home internet, premium TV package and mobile plans in one bundle.

“We are All In for our customers. We are All in for Family – catering for all at home from children, mum, dad and grandparents. Your family now have even more choice for some of the best value products with home internet on the go, FREE Sky Pacific TV and 40GB of data on the mobile phone plan.”

“I hope this All In Home Plan will greatly benefit our customers. We want you to stay connected with the world and do things that you love plus stay in touch with the entertainment world on TV at no additional cost,” concluded Farid.

New customers to Unwired and Sky Pacific will need to pay an installation fees of $49 – for existing or inactive Sky Pacific or Unwired customer.

Existing Triple Play customers can upgrade to the new All In Home Plan for $99.95 at any Digicel store.