Digicel Rewards launched for loyal customers

Digicel today launched its customer loyalty program called, Digicel Rewards.

It is a loyalty program that allows customers to redeem data bundles, redeem mobile phones and accessories whereby customers will be able to upgrade to better devices or add to their existing user experience.

The program also extends to Sky Pacific and Unwired customers who can earn points.

That is not all, in the future, Digicel plans to extend the Rewards program to third party businesses to allow customers to redeem points on their purchases.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, says for the last 13 years, Digicel has provided the products and services to customers across Fiji and to say thank you for their loyal support, Digicel Fiji is giving customers a chance to earn and redeem these points for amazing gifts.

He adds that every time customers opt-in to a prepaid plan or successfully subscribe to Unwired, Sky Pacific and Triple Play plans, they will receive instant points. Customers will also earn points for how long they have been a Digicel customer.

Mohammed says in future, customers can look forward to converting their Rewards points towards other purchases with expanded locations at supermarkets, service stations and other partners to deliver more value to customers.