Digicel restores international call connectivity to Tonga

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 20, 2022 7:05 am

Digicel has managed to restore international calls connectivity in Tonga.

Digicel’s technical team in Tonga and Fiji have been working hard from the day Tonga was totally cut from the outside world in trying to get call connectivity back up via a satellite link.

Digicel Regional CEO, Shally Jannif, says the people of Tonga now have international calls service back up.

Jannif says Digicel gave this work the highest priority and their technical team has had sleepless nights over the past few days in trying to restore vital communication with the world.

She adds that Digicel Tonga will give out FREE SIMs to people from today as they know it’s important to keep people connected in difficult times like this as family and friends overseas are desperate to connect with relatives in Tonga.

Jannif reiterated that there are two separate undersea cable breaks in Tonga and it’s forecast that repair might take a few weeks with the ship, CS Reliance on its way to Tonga.

She says until this is fully restored Digicel network services will not be fully back up.

