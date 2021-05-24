Digicel provides solution to MoH’s COVID Helpline

Digicel is partnering with FRIEND in consultation with the Ministry of Health to provide a COVID-19 helpline, an essential tool to fight the virus.

Using Unified Communications as a Service, which is a cloud-delivered service, the critical helpline is successfully managing high call volumes.

The service offers enterprise telephony, meetings via audio, video, web conferencing, unified messaging, instant messaging, mobility and communications-enabled business processes.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed says they are delighted with the milestone partnership as the initiative supports the MoH during this pandemic.

The helpline is vital because it’s the prime contact for Fijians in anything related to COVID-19.

The platform is handling up to 25,000 calls a month.

Digicel Business designed and introduced the Telehealth solution during the COVID outbreak in Lautoka last April within 72 hours of being approached by FRIEND.

Telehealth provided patients with doctor consultation and medication refill services.

There are more than 35 MoH agents including doctors, counselors, agents and coordinators that use this platform 24/7 to support patients.

